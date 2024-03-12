PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 6.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 815,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 494,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.81 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $55,352.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $117,108.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,326.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

