Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $350,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $287.24. The company had a trading volume of 253,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,637. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

