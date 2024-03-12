Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,238 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.56% of Par Pacific worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,545,000 after purchasing an additional 488,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,416,000 after buying an additional 446,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 28.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after buying an additional 462,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 78,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,362. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

