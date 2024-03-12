ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $94.81

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.81, but opened at $98.06. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 68,618 shares.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
Featured Articles
