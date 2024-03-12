PROG Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PROG to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,727. PROG has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PROG by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PROG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PROG by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

