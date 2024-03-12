PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0034

PotCoin (POT) traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $236.90 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 218.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00136247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008178 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

