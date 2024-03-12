PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 266.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $238.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 63.3% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00136083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001384 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

