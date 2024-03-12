Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

