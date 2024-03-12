Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Popular by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

