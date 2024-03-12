Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 9,833 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 3.30% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,051. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.