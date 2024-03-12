Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 36,205 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,205 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,150 shares of company stock valued at $28,622,352. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 202,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,250. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $152.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.