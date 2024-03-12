Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $35.92 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 656,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,915,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.09% of CRH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,653,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CRH by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,168,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. 333,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,720. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

