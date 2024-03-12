Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 25,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 2.78% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 196,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $919.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

