Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after buying an additional 96,199 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $19,672,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $1,275,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

