Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.
