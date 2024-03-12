Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

