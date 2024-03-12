Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE MHI opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,706 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $486,537.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,030,971.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,369 shares of company stock worth $934,202.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
