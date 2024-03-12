Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

