Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.11.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.