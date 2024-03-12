Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,065 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. 10,330,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,801,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

