Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,520 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. 306,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

