Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 178,410 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,410 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of CEVA worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 99.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 38.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $577.75 million, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

