Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 140,192 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140,192 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $127,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,638 shares of company stock valued at $564,878,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $13.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,974,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,117,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

