Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 53,297 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. 3,509,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

