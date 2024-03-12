Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 125,196 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,196 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.36% of Kornit Digital worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,050. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

