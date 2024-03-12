Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 243.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,402. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

