Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $157.09 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.80% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $157,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $96.19. 7,999,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.