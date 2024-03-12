Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $115.21 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 248.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $115,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,335. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.