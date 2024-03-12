Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $207.71. 616,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,605. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

