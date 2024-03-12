Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CCJ stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

