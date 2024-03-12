Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,991 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 14,511,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,313. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.