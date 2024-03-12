Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 34,083 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.14. 4,231,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,154. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

