Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,799 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $138,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.99. 592,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.63. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

