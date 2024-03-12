Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 2,071,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,719. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.83, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

