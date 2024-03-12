Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $759,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $43,276,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

