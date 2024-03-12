PFS Partners LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

XSEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,702 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

