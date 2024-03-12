PFS Partners LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

PFS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. 107,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,271. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

