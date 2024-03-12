PFS Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PFS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 0.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in General Electric by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,248. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $175.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

