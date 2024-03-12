PFS Partners LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,114,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,508. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

