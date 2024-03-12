PFS Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 97,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,188.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,459,000 after buying an additional 685,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 937,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 99,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.34. 7,172,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,505,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $429.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.