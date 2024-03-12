Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. 35,710,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,033,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

