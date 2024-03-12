Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.15.

NYSE PBR opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

