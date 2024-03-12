Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Raised by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. 448,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,157. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

