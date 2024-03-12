PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,292,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,922,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

