PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.73 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.57.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.