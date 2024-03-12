Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.29

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.29 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 222120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.85.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.