PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDSB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

