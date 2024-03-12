PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $115.67. 2,066,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,372,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

PDD Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PDD

The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

