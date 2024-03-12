PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236,100. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

