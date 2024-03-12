Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Pason Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSI. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.17.

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $494,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

