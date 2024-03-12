Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.15 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.17 and a 1 year high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.75 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXT

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.